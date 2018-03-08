Enter NPR's 2018 Tiny Desk Contest

Related Programs: 
NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts feature your favorite musicians from all genres. Each year, NPR hosts a contest for unsigned musicians who want a shot at taping their own Tiny Desk Concert. Enter the 2018 Tiny Desk Contest now!

Let's make sure Vermont is well represented! All you have to do is make a video of yourself (or your band) performing one original song at a desk, and upload it to YouTube. You'll find all the instructions and rules here.

Get inspired by some past Tiny Desk entries from Vermonters - and be sure to check out VPR’s local music series, Live From The Fort.

