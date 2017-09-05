Entergy Seeks Approval To Accelerate Prep Work At Vermont Yankee

By 49 minutes ago

The owner of Vermont Yankee says its wants to begin work soon to speed up the decommissioning of the shuttered nuclear reactor.

Entergy Vermont Yankee sent a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission last week asking them to approve the schedule change which would allow the company to prepare for dismantling and decontaminating the nuclear reactor.

Entergy wants to sell Vermont Yankee to the industrial demolition company, NorthStar Services, and NorthStar says it can tear down and decommission the plant decades ahead of the original schedule.
 

VY government affairs manager Joe Lynch says Entergy wants to start the engineering work and make upgrades to a nearby rail spur so NorthStar can begin its work if the deal goes through.

"In order for NorthStar to start work right away, we kind of backed it up a bit and said this is about the time that we should be starting this work," Lynch said. "We're doing it now because we are anticipating that the transaction will be approved in accordance with the schedule we requested of both the NRC and the state of Vermont Public Utility Commission."

In 2014 Entergy submitted its Post-Shutdown Decommissioning Activities Report which laid out its work schedule, and the company said the work would be performed in 2068-69.
 

Entergy says the proposed prep work will cost about $30 million, and the company says there is enough money in its Decommissioning Trust Fund to cover the expedited schedule.

 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Vermont Yankee
Environment
Energy

Related Content

Environmental Group Seeks Added Financial Protections In Vermont Yankee Sale

By Aug 31, 2017

The Conservation Law Foundation says the proposed sale of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant lacks key safeguards that would protect Vermonters.

New Spent Fuel Pad At Vermont Yankee Passes Federal Inspection

By Aug 17, 2017
The spent nuclear fuel at Vermont Yankee is being moved from the cooling pools, shown in this photo, into dry cask storage.
Toby Talbot / AP/file

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a new dry cask storage facility at Vermont Yankee passed a federal inspection.

Entergy Corporation's Press Conference On Vermont Yankee Closure: Full Audio

By VPR Staff Aug 27, 2013

Entergy Corporation held a press conference following their announcement that the Vermont Yankee plant in Vernon, Vt. will close at the end of 2014.

The press conference was held August 27, 2013 at Entergy's office in Brattleboro, Vt.