Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Entering The Workforce With Autism Spectrum Disorder

By & 9 minutes ago
  • "Vermont Edition" hears from agencies that prepare individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder for a career.
    wildpixel / iStock

According to the CDC, about one child in 60 is identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD. We'll discuss the unique challenges individuals with ASD face as they enter the workforce after graduating from high school and college.

Hugh Bradshaw, employment services manager for VocRehab Vermont, and Ron Turner, School2Work coordinator for Champlain Community Services, discuss supporting young adults with ASD, helping them find the right career path and connecting these workers with employers.

Post your questions, comments or own experiences below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
autism

Related Content

Young Writers Project: 'Life With Autism'

By Rae Earley Dec 1, 2017
YWP Photo Library, photo by Regan Day, Essex Junction

The autistic mind is a very complex mechanism. Take it from me. I am on the autism spectrum. People with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) see, hear, sense, and process the world in completely different ways than neurotypical people.

Autistic, And College-Bound

By & May 23, 2013
VPR/Nina Keck

High school students who have autism now have more options than ever for enrolling in college and succeeding there. On the next Vermont Edition, we look at programs that provide social and academic support for college students on the autism spectrum.