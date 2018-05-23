Entering The Workforce With Autism Spectrum Disorder

According to the CDC, about one child in 60 is identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD. We'll discuss the unique challenges individuals with ASD face as they enter the workforce after graduating from high school and college.

Hugh Bradshaw, employment services manager for VocRehab Vermont, and Ron Turner, School2Work coordinator for Champlain Community Services, discuss supporting young adults with ASD, helping them find the right career path and connecting these workers with employers.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.