Essex Junction Festival Explores STEM Fields Through Artistic Lens

The village of Essex Junction may have its share of STEM-related manufacturing companies and school curriculum rich in science and tech subjects but it is also home to many makers, artisans and artists.

This weekend, a local organization is presenting an event where the two worlds can intersect, called steAmfest.

Kristin Humbargar and Elissa Koop, along with Julie Miller-Johnson, founded the co-working space Essex Hub For Women & Business.

The group is presenting steAmfest this Friday night and all day Saturday as a way to gather and hopefully keep the creative population living, working and thriving within the village.

"We have a really amazing international population in Essex Junction. We have all the technology we need. We have a beautiful village that could be a really generative place for art-making. We need to figure out how to hold some of that energy and pull some of that energy back in for a more creative intersection of all those things," she said.

SteAmfest will host dozens of artists whose work is connected to science, tech, engineering and math. The Vermont Art Teachers Association will have interactive exhibits throughout the day on Saturday and the Essex Mini Maker Faire will also be on site.

