Related Programs: 
Weekly Conversation On The Arts
VPR News

Essex Junction Festival Explores STEM Fields Through Artistic Lens

By 1 hour ago
  • This weekend's 'steAmfest' aims to combine the science and technology fields with the arts and aesthetics. The street festival will feature live bands, a maker faire and interactive science and tech exhibits.
    This weekend's 'steAmfest' aims to combine the science and technology fields with the arts and aesthetics. The street festival will feature live bands, a maker faire and interactive science and tech exhibits.
    Essex Hub For Women And Business, courtesy

The village of Essex Junction may have its share of STEM-related manufacturing companies and school curriculum rich in science and tech subjects but it is also home to many makers, artisans and artists.

This weekend, a local organization is presenting an event where the two worlds can intersect, called steAmfest.

Kristin Humbargar and Elissa Koop, along with Julie Miller-Johnson, founded the co-working space Essex Hub For Women & Business.

The group is presenting steAmfest this Friday night and all day Saturday as a way to gather and hopefully keep the creative population living, working and thriving within the village.

Find a schedule of steAmfest events, here.

"We have a really amazing international population in Essex Junction. We have all the technology we need. We have a beautiful village that could be a really generative place for art-making. We need to figure out how to hold some of that energy and pull some of that energy back in for a more creative intersection of all those things," she said.

SteAmfest will host dozens of artists whose work is connected to science, tech, engineering and math. The Vermont Art Teachers Association will have interactive exhibits throughout the day on Saturday and the Essex Mini Maker Faire will also be on site.

Humbargar recently spoke with VPR about the weekend's art and innovation festival and the spark of an idea that ignited it. Listen to her conversation with VPR's Mary Williams above.

Tags: 
Arts & Culture
Weekly Conversation On The Arts
VPR News
Essex Junction

Related Content

Bennington College To Acquire Robert Frost's Shaftsbury Home

By Sep 25, 2017
The poet Robert Frost lived at this stone house in Shaftsbury for nine years. Bennington College will acquire and manage the property.
The Friends Of Robert Frost, courtesy

Bennington College will be taking over ownership of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum in Shaftsbury.

Young Writers Project: 'Seen In Roanoke'

By Avery McLean Sep 25, 2017
Melissa Wade

Today I saw three children,
they were not much younger than I am –
sixteen, or maybe seventeen years old –
sleeping under an old concrete bridge.

'Sorry,' But Study Finds Apologizing Doesn't Help With Rejection

By & Sep 22, 2017
A recent study found that adding an apology to your rejection actually doesn't make it easier for the recipient.
draganajokmanovic / iStockphoto.com

Rejection is hard. It's not easy to accept, and for a lot of people, it's not easy to deliver a rejection. So why not mix in an apology to soften the bad news?

Well, a recent study found that actually makes it worse.

Weston To Open State-Of-The-Art Playhouse At Walker Farm

By Sep 22, 2017
The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will celebrate the grand opening of their new $6.3 million performance space at Walker Farm on Saturday.
Nina Keck / VPR

A decade-long dream will finally become a reality Saturday. Officials with the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will celebrate the grand opening of their $6.3 million second stage and community center.