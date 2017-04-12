Essex Junction Schools On Lockdown After Threat To Essex High

Chittenden Central Supervisory Union has notified the community that six schools are currently on lockdown. CCSU says, "this is not a drill."

The six schools are: Hiawatha Elementary, Summit Street School, Thomas Fleming School, Albert D. Lawton School (ADL), Essex High School and the Center for Technology - Essex.

This story is developing.

In an email sent to parents at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Superintendent Judith DeNova said:

Essex Police contacted Essex High School reporting that an armed individual was threatening to appear at the high school. We have currently put all of our schools in Essex Junction under ‘lock out protocol,’ police are on scene. Attendance has been taken and perimeters have been secured.

Parents are asked not to go to Essex High School at this time.

Update 11:15 a.m. 4/12/2017

According to Captain George Murtie with the Essex police department, they, "received a call about 45 minutes ago from a male subject who indicated that he was in a position to do some harm to students in the school and made some demands.

"All of this information has not been substantiated, but we are in the process of treating it like a legitimate threat and taking steps to secure the building and make sure that there is no threat inside the school."

No injuries have been reported, says Murtie, and both police and administration in the school say no threat has surfaced.

Murtie also said they are in "frequent contact" with the person who made the call.

Essex High School is one of the largest high schools in the state, with approximately 1,251 students enrolled in grades 9 through 12.

The Westford School, which is also governed by CCSU, is not included in the lockdown.

This post will be updated.