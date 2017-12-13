Related Programs: 
Eversource Seeks Northern Pass Workforce As It Awaits State Approval

Originally published on December 12, 2017 6:06 pm

Eversource is recruiting workers and suppliers for the Northern Pass power project, even as it awaits state approval.

The utility will hold job fairs for the major new transmission line in the North Country on Wednesday, and in Concord in January.

Eversource will bring subcontractors, union representatives and local commerce groups to the job fairs to meet residents and business owners who might want to work on the $1.6-billion transmission line.

Northern Pass still needs approval from the state Site Evaluation Committee for its proposed route from Quebec to Deerfield. Eversource wants to begin construction next spring.

It will need everything from construction workers, electricians, truckers and loggers, to suppliers of fuel, equipment, and more to complete Northern Pass.

Wednesday’s job fair runs from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield. The Concord job fair is Jan. 10, just a few weeks before the state begins its final deliberations on the project.

