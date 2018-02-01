Everybody Loves My Baby!

The pleasures of rediscovering a long-lost Dave Van Ronk album, all kinds of upcoming local performances, and a set of "Daddy Songs" just because!

This program will air on Sunday February 4th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Pete’s Posse will be performing at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House on Sunday, February 11th at 4 p.m.

The Whallonsburg, NY Grange Hall will present a concert by Brattleboro, VT based Low Lily on Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 pm to open their 2018 concert series. Low Lily will also be performing at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday February 11th at 4 p.m.

Paul Asbell will be playing solo shows at the Chandler in Randolph on Friday February 9th at 7:30 p.m. and at Brandon Music on Saturday February 10th, also at 7:30.

Singer songwriter Alex Smith and fiddler Jacob Brillhart will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday, February 10th at 7:30 p.m.

The Cajun band Chaque Fois! will be playing at the Mardi Gras party at ZenBarn in Waterbury on Saturday February 10th from 9-11 p.m.

Griffin House will be playing at Café Lena in Saratoga Springs on Sunday February 11th at 7 p.m.