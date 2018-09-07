An Excerpt From JOLTED, Part 2: How We Got Here

Vermont Public Radio has launched a new podcast called JOLTED. VPR's Nina Keck, a reporter on the project, talks about Part 2: How We Got Here and some of the challenges and ethical questions that came up in reporting a story that sent shockwaves through a community and our state. We also hear an excerpt from that second episode.

JOLTED is a five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn’t happen, and the surprising things that did. Hear more at joltedpodcast.org.

JOLTED

Vermont Public Radio Launches JOLTED Podcast

'JOLTED' is VPR's five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn’t happen, and the surprising things that did. It launches September 6, 2018.
Vermont Public Radio has launched JOLTED, a five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn’t happen, the line between thought and crime, and a Republican governor in a rural state who changed his mind about gun laws.

JOLTED, Part 2: How We Got Here (Transcript)

The reporters who worked on the JOLTED podcast had to grapple with a number of editorial challenges.
Who is Jack Sawyer, and why did he want to kill his former classmates?