An Excerpt From JOLTED, Part 3: Thought, Or Crime?

Vermont Public Radio has launched a new podcast called JOLTED. VPR's Emily Corwin, project manager and editor for the podcast, talks about Part 3: Thought, Or Crime?

Corwin said this episode goes into the police's interrogation of Jack Sawyer, where he admitted to buying a gun and ammunition with the intention to shoot up his former school. We also hear an excerpt from that third episode.

JOLTED is a five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn’t happen, and the surprising things that did. Hear more at joltedpodcast.org.

Support for JOLTED comes from the VPR Innovation Fund, and from Primmer Piper Eggleston and Cramer, PC.