An Excerpt From JOLTED, Part 5: Threat Assessment

Earlier this month, Vermont Public Radio launched a five-part podcast called JOLTED. VPR's Nina Keck, a reporter on the project, talks about Part 5: Threat Assessment and how it ties up lingering questions, like: How do you know if a young person is plotting a school massacre? And what do you do then? We also hear an excerpt from that final episode.

JOLTED is a five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn’t happen, and the surprising things that did. Hear more at joltedpodcast.org.

JOLTED, Part 5: Threat Assessment (Transcript)

'JOLTED' is VPR's five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn't happen, and the surprising things that did.
How do you know if a young person is plotting a school massacre? And what do you do then?