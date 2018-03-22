Exciting New Music!

Exploring a wonderful new release by Anna Roberts-Gevalt and Elizabeth LaPrelle, warming up for Passover and Easter, and looking ahead to all the fine live performances happening in our area this week!

This program will air on Sunday March 25th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Red Molly returns to the Barre Opera House on Friday March 30th at 8 p.m.

The P.M. Sundays series in Richmond presents Session Americana on Sunday April 1st at the Richmond Congregational Church. Music begins at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday March 28th at 7 p.m., the Argentinian guitarist/singer/songwriter Cecilia Zabala will be performing at the Westmore Community church in Westmore.

Tim Cummings and Jeremiah McLane will be performing with Alex Kehler in Saint Jean de Matha Quebec on Friday March 30th at 6 p.m. and in North Hatley Quebec at La Caravane – Auberge Café on Saturday March 31st at 8 p.m.

George Winston will be performing at Burlington’s UU Church on Saturday March 31st