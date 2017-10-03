Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'The Exonerated': A Play At UVM Presents Stories From Death Row

By & ago
  • We're talking to a couple of the people behind a new UVM production of a play dealing with issues of incarceration and the death penalty in America.
    We're talking to a couple of the people behind a new UVM production of a play dealing with issues of incarceration and the death penalty in America.
    powerofforever / iStock

Live call-in discussion: The Exonerated tells the story of six death row inmates who were wrongfully convicted and later had their convictions overturned and were released. We're talking to the director and an actor from a new production of the play at the University of Vermont. We'll discuss the play itself and the big issues it explores around incarceration and the justice system.

We're joined by Gregory Ramos, chair of UVM’s theater department and director of the production. And by Randall Harp, who plays the character of Robert Earl Hayes and is also a UVM philosophy professor. 

Post your questions and comment below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. 

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Report Puts Spotlight On Sexual Victimization In Vermont Prisons

By Sep 19, 2017
The Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. In a report to the federal government, Vermont disclosed that 17 inmates were sexually victimized in state-run prisons last year.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Seventeen inmates were “sexually victimized” in Vermont prisons last year, according to a recently filed disclosure by the Vermont Department of Corrections. 

Vermont Lawmakers Examining How The State Addresses Childhood Trauma

By Sep 8, 2017
A new legislative committee is meeting this summer and fall to improve the state's response to the issue of childhood trauma.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

As research shows an increasingly powerful correlation between childhood trauma and addiction, incarceration and even early death, a new legislative panel is trying to improve the state’s response to the issue.