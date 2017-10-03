'The Exonerated': A Play At UVM Presents Stories From Death Row

Live call-in discussion: The Exonerated tells the story of six death row inmates who were wrongfully convicted and later had their convictions overturned and were released. We're talking to the director and an actor from a new production of the play at the University of Vermont. We'll discuss the play itself and the big issues it explores around incarceration and the justice system.

We're joined by Gregory Ramos, chair of UVM’s theater department and director of the production. And by Randall Harp, who plays the character of Robert Earl Hayes and is also a UVM philosophy professor.

Post your questions and comment below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.