The Expanding Effort To Get Unused Drugs Out Of Your Medicine Cabinet

The state is expanding a program to get unused prescription drugs out of medicine cabinets - adding state police barracks to the list of dozens of sites for year-round dropboxes in police and sheriff's departments across Vermont. We’re talking about how available unused drugs can contribute to the opioid epidemic, plus the environmental impacts of discarded pharmaceuticals.

Thomas Anderson, commissioner of the department of public safety,

Roger Marcoux, sheriff of Lamoille County and coordinator of the state’s year-round dropbox program

Christine Vatovec, an expert on the effect of discarded prescription drugs on the environment. She teaches at UVM’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources.

