The Expanding Effort To Get Unused Drugs Out Of Your Medicine Cabinet

By & 39 minutes ago
  • The state is expanding its system of year-round dropboxes for prescription drugs.
    Oxford / iStock

The state is expanding a program to get unused prescription drugs out of medicine cabinets - adding state police barracks to the list of dozens of sites for year-round dropboxes in police and sheriff's departments across Vermont. We’re talking about how available unused drugs can contribute to the opioid epidemic, plus the environmental impacts of discarded pharmaceuticals.

We're joined by:

  • Thomas Anderson, commissioner of the department of public safety,
  • Roger Marcoux, sheriff of Lamoille County and coordinator of the state’s year-round dropbox program
  • Christine Vatovec, an expert on the effect of discarded prescription drugs on the environment. She teaches at UVM’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Post your questions and comment below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

