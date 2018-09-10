Explaining Current Use: How 40 Percent Of Vermont's Land Is Taxed

Live call-in discussion: In 1980, the state rolled out a program that would allow agricultural and forest land to be taxed for its use rather than its market value. The current use program has gone through some changes over its almost-four-decade life. Vermont Edition explains the complexities of current use.

Elizabeth Hunt, Vermont's Current Use program manager, and Michael Snyder, the state's commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation, discuss why the current use program exists, what land is eligible and how it affects municipal and education tax revenues.

Post your questions or comments about current use below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.