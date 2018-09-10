Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Explaining Current Use: How 40 Percent Of Vermont's Land Is Taxed

By & 4 minutes ago
  • Vermont's current use program allows working forest and agricultrual land to be taxed at a much lower rate.
    Vermont's current use program allows working forest and agricultrual land to be taxed at a much lower rate.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press/File

Live call-in discussion: In 1980, the state rolled out a program that would allow agricultural and forest land to be taxed for its use rather than its market value. The current use program has gone through some changes over its almost-four-decade life. Vermont Edition explains the complexities of current use.

Elizabeth Hunt, Vermont's Current Use program manager, and Michael Snyder, the state's commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation, discuss why the current use program exists, what land is eligible and how it affects municipal and education tax revenues.

Post your questions or comments about current use below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Food & Agriculture
Forests
Taxes

Related Content

Supreme Court Sides With State In Current Use Ruling

By Sep 23, 2016

The state and the owner of tens of thousands of acres of land in the Northeast Kingdom are awaiting yet another court decision on a timber harvesting violation under the state’s Current Use Program.

Lawmakers Punt On Current Use Reforms, Again

By May 9, 2014
Angela Evancie / VPR

A legislative effort to reform the state’s premier land conservation program has again fallen by the wayside.

Supporters of changes to the Current Use tax program say abuses of the system have fueled perception problems that threaten to undermine public support. But while most people have begun to acknowledge the existence of a problem, lawmakers can’t seem to agree on a fix.

Woodstock Rep. Allison Clarkson has dedicated a good deal of her last three terms in office to the Current Use issue. And she says that’s for good reason.

Vermont's Role In Carbon Storage And The Emerging Carbon Markets

By & Aug 22, 2018
There are growing opportunities for Vermont's forestland owners in the global carbon markets.
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Vermont has been part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative for about a decade. But with emerging carbon markets, the state can play a role in California's move to meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals as well as those of foreign companies. We'll learn about these markets and efforts to include Vermont landowners.