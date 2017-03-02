Exploring The Link Between Art And Healing

A series of discussions put on by the Arts Council of Windham County will explore the therapeutic properties of art — and the connection between creating and healing.

The a series titled, "Healing with Art", began last month. Artists and an expressive arts therapist discussed the connection between art and healing.

Shanta Lee Gander is the Arts Council of Windham County's president and she spoke to VPR recently about the discussion series.

Gander said, "All too often, as individuals are seeking out various ways to care for themselves or take steps toward their health ... art may be overlooked only because we may be thinking of art in a traditional way. This is another avenue to consider and explore how the two actually 'talk.'"

Gander said the arts council is also, "playing the role in starting a directory and reaching out to expressive arts therapists who are credentialed or artists who have work many years ... with various types of clientele ... and who have seen a transformation or their clients have expressed that the work they are doing with them is healing. This is a way for all of these individuals to network with each other."

The arts council has also partnered with the Brattleboro Retreat and the Vermont Arts Council to plan other events within this series designed to focus on these connections.

Other events include, “Healing with Art: Community” in April. That panel discussion will feature artists whose creative work interacts in various ways with community members in Windham County.

In early fall, the series will focus on the environment and artists whose work represents a commitment to environmental advocacy and healing. The final program in the series will be, "Healing with Art: Creativity and Spirituality."

Find out more about the discussion series here.