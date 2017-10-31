Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Exploring Vermont's 'Hidden History'

By & 13 minutes ago
  • Courtesy: Mark Bushnell

Live call-in discussion: The new book, Hidden History of Vermont collects 15 years of Mark Bushnell's writing about the state’s past.

There are up-close-and-personal stories about well-known figures like Ethan Allen, and obscure but fascinating people like Lucy Cook, who cured patients while in a trance.

There are stories about events like Runaway Pond and Vermont’s last wolf hunt, and about the first car in Vermont and the wooly mammoth of Mount Holly.

Bushnell explores stories that are footnotes to larger historical changes in Vermont, but they show us how rich our history is and the cast of sometimes inspiring, sometimes eccentric people who helped forge it.

We talk with Bushnell about his favorite stories, how he finds them and what they tell us about Vermont.

Post your questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

