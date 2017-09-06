An Explosive Situation Defused In Jericho

Chittenden Solid Waste Management District staffers got more than they bargained for at a household hazardous waste collection in Jericho on Saturday when someone tried to dispose of diethyl ether, a substance the district referred to as a "shock-sensitive explosive chemical."

The collection, at the Jericho Highway Garage, was shut down as soon as the substance was identified. Chittenden Solid Waste Management District did not name the person who brought in the diethyl ether, but said the resident did not realize it was explosive.

"The fire department was dispatched and they evacuated the event," a CSWMD press release states. "The chemicals were moved to a secure location until they are able to be detonated safely."

Jericho residents can bring their household hazardous waste to the CSWD drop-off center in Richmond this coming Saturday, Sept. 9. or to the Environmental Depot, a year-round hazardous waste collection and processing facility in South Burlington.

“The safety of our customers and staff is always our number one concern,” Compliance Program and Product Stewardship Manager Jennifer Holliday commented in the press release. “While we regret that some customers were unable to take advantage of the Rover’s annual stop in Jericho, we are proud of our staff members who acted quickly to protect the public. They performed exactly as they have been trained to do.”

CSWMD says anyone needing to dispose of explosives should contact the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad.