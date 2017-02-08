Related Programs: 
F-35 Fighter Jets Are Still Coming To Vermont, Despite Review Of The Program

Despite President Donald Trump’s criticism and pledges to scale back Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter program, the Vermont Air National Guard is still slated to receive the jets in 2019.

This week, the Burlington Free Press reported that the members of Vermont’s Congressional delegation said the Department of Defense’s review of the F-35 program would not stop the jets from being based in Vermont.

However, that decision remains controversial, as many people living near the airport in Burlington, South Burlington and neighboring Winooski say they're worried about the F-35 jets and the effect their presence will have on property values.

In South Burlington, residents are especially dismayed that the Federal Aviation Administration hasn't provided sound maps with information on the projected noise impact to surrounding neighborhoods.

VPR spoke to Nicole Higgins DeSmet, a reporter at the Burlington Free Press, about the recent developments in this story.

Related Content

In Vermont And Beyond, Where Does The F-35 Program Stand?

By & Jan 17, 2017
Matthew Otero / AP File

F-35 fighter jets are expected to be delivered to Vermont in 2019, but as President-elect Donald Trump mentioned in his press conference last week, there have been cost overruns and scheduling delays in the production of the fighter jet.

Federal Judge Rules Against Anti-F-35 Coalition

By Aug 12, 2016

A federal judge has dealt a blow to opponents of the Air Force's plan to base F-35 fighter jets at Burlington International Airport.

No Specifics Yet, But Vermont Guard Promises To Mitigate F-35 Noise

By & May 29, 2014
PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company / AP

After much debate from opponents who fear an increase in noise pollution along with other concerns, and supporters who argued jobs were at stake, the Air Force recently announced that the Vermont Air National Guard would be awarded F-35 fighter jets in 2020.

But a mitigation and management plan for the site says the arrival of the jets will increase the area impacted by jet noise, a circumstance that had jet opponents concerned that their objections were warranted, and ignored by the Guard.