Fact-Check From NPR Politics: President Obama's Farewell Address

By 1 hour ago
  • President Barack Obama waves as he speaks during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
  • President Barack Obama arrives before speaking at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday evening, before giving his presidential farewell address.
The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom have annotated the farewell address that President Obama delivered in Chicago on Tuesday evening.

Read the annotated transcript below.

The team has added fact-checks and background to Obama's comments as he gave them.

We've watched in particular for remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.

Portions of the debate with added analysis are highlighted, followed by context and fact check from NPR reporters and editors.

Note: This page will update automatically as the debate proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.

Government & Politics
Barack Obama
