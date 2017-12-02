The Faded Roses Of December, And Lots Of Local New Releases

We welcome in December with a wealth of new releases by local artists, and with some old favorites too!

This program will air on Sunday December 3rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Brandon Music presents the Dupont Brothers on Saturday December 9th at 7:30 p.m.

The Stone Church Center in Bellows Falls presents harpist and vocalist Aine Minogue on Saturday, December 9th at 7:30 p.m.

They Might Be Gypsies, featuring Craig and Aidan Ryan, will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday December 9th at 7:30 p.m.

Jean Rohe and Liam Robinson will be playing at a house concert in Shelburne on Saturday December 9th. For reservations or more information, please call (802) 985-1124. Rohe and Robinson will also be performing at the Huntington library on Friday December 8th at 7 p.m.

John Specker and his daughter Ida Mae will present a fiddle and banjo concert at the Weston Playhouse on Friday December 8th from 3 pm- 6:30.

The PM Sundays Folk Music Series in Richmond presents the Rhythm Future Quartet on Sunday December 10th at the Richmond Congregational Church at 4 p.m.

John Roberts, Lisa Preston, and John Kirk will present a show entitled In Praise of Christmas at Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY on Saturday December 9th at 730 pm

The Music Box in Craftsbury presents Lewis Franco, The Missing Cats and the Brown-Eyed Girls on Saturday December 9th at 7 p.m.

Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present Mark Erelli and Stephen Chipman on Friday, December 8th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage in downtown Putney.

David Mallett will be performing along with the Sky Blue Boys on Saturday December 9th at the Montpelier Unitarian Church. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Ellis Paul will be playing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, December 9th .

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday December 9th. Dana Dwinell-Yardley is the caller, and live music will be provided by Shindy.

The Turning of the Year, a musical celebration of the holidays with Irish accordionist John Whelan, Scottish-American fiddler Katie McNally, and American roots band Low Lily will be presented at the Chandler in Randolph on Saturday December 8th .