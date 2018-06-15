Related Program: 
Fair Haven Union Graduates Celebrate The End Of A Tough Year

  • Aaron Eaton, Austin Ellis and Drew Eddy posed for a photograph Thursday evening before they received their diplomas, part of Fair Haven Union High School's graduating class.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • Nearly 100 graduating seniors from Fair Haven Union High School lined up to receive their diplomas Thursday nigt at Castleton University's outdoor pavilion.
    Nina Keck / VPR

About 1,000 spectators whooped and cheered as nearly 100 graduating seniors from Fair Haven Union High School received their diplomas at Castleton University’s outdoor pavilion Thursday evening.

Fair Haven Union High School senior Halle Coloutti showed off her cap at the school's commencement ceremony Thursday night.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

Fair Haven Union was thrust into the national spotlight in February when police announced a shooting threat by former student Jack Sawyer.

But as the school band played pomp and circumstance, and the senior class marched in wearing royal blue caps and gowns, much of the past year’s tension was forgotten — at least for a while.

Most of the speakers avoided talking about the threat, but valedictorian and class president Gabrielle Ochs reminded her classmates how well they had risen above the situation. 

“Our senior year was not the easiest, but we got through it," admitted Ochs. "We thought the fall was rough, and then in February, it got harder. Even with these hard times, we did not let this year define or discourage us."

"Instead," she said, "we focused on our sports teams, our clubs, our prom and our class trip.” 

Salutatorian Estelle Kearns, thanked her family for the many lessons they taught her, while Reilly Howard, president of 2017’s graduating class, spoke of everyday adversity and the importance of realizing one can overcome life's tough knocks. 

More than 1,000 people gathered to watch Fair Haven Union's graduation ceremonies Thursday night at Castleton Univeristy's outdoor pavilion.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

School officials significantly beefed up security at Thursday night’s celebration with extra police officers and two bomb sniffing dogs.

Cpl. Scott Alkinburgh, who served as Fair Haven Union’s School Resource Officer, but now works for the Castleton Police Department said, “We took extra precautions, yes, because we want people to come here and relax and enjoy this moment.”

Fair Haven Union High School senior Joseph Nakamura shakes hands with classmte Glenn Wilcox-Hurlbut after the two received their diplomas Thursday night.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

Senior Katelyn Snow was taking that to heart and was all smiles as she walked out with her diploma and posed for pictures with her friends.

"It’s amazing! I feel on top of the world right now," gushed Snow. "Yes it's been a tough year, but that just makes it that much better that everyone showed up. It’s just a great night." 

Jack Sawyer

