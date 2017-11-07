Related Programs: 
Fairbanks Scales Reaches Contract Deal With Striking Workers

Striking workers have reached an agreement with Fairbanks Scales in St. Johnsbury and will return to work.

The 65 employees, members if the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, went on strike Nov. 1 after they said talks with the company had reached an impasse.

Union representative Chad McGinnis says the company returned to the bargaining table Monday and the two sides reached an agreement that has been ratified by members.

“We accomplished pretty close to what we were looking for. The real crux of the contract battle had to do winning a fair wage increase and being able to control insurance premium increases,” says McGinnis.

An official with Fairbanks Scales confirmed an agreement had been reached but declined further comment.

McGinnis says the three-year contract is the result of the strike and an aggressive bargaining approach by the union which seeks “not just to defend but to improve our working conditions.”

“Our position is that workers create all the wealth of this society and we’re entitled to, at the very least, a fair shake,” he says.

Fairbanks Scales has a long history in Vermont. The company began manufacturing scales in St. Johnsbury in 1830.

It’s undergone several mergers and acquisitions since then. The company has been based in Kansas City, MO for the past 30 years.

According to its website, Fairbanks Scales employs more than 500 people nationwide.  

Agreement Reached In FairPoint Strike, Workers Will Return To Jobs Next Week

By Feb 19, 2015
Steve Zind / VPR/file

FairPoint Communications and striking workers have reached a tentative contract agreement.

The announcement comes after weeks of negotiations under the auspices of the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS), which says FairPoint’s striking employees will return to work next Wednesday.

Agreement Reached, Strike Averted in South Burlington

By Oct 4, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

A potential teachers' strike has been averted in South Burlington and school is in session today.

Early Wednesday morning the South Burlington Educators' Association and the South Burlington School Board reached an agreement on a two-year collective bargaining agreement.

Dairy Workers Reach Agreement With Ben & Jerry's On Fair Wages, Working Conditions

By Oct 3, 2017
Migrant Justice activists gather to celebrate the signing an agreement with Ben & Jerry's that took two years to negotiate.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

Ben & Jerry's and Vermont dairy farmworkers have come to an agreement on a program they say will ensure "just and dignified working conditions" on the Vermont farms that supply milk for the ice cream company.