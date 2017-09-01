Fall Gardening Tips With Charlie Nardozzi

As the temperatures are cooling and autumn is waiting to be ushered in, there's still a lot to be done in your garden and to your lawn.

That's why gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi is paying Vermont Edition a visit.

The Vermont Garden Journal host will provide help for gardens beset with tomato hornworms and squash bugs. And he'll also provide guidance on colorful fall perennials, deadheading to prevent self-sowing flowers, and planting and protecting fall veggies.

Post your fall gardening questions for Charlie Nardozzi here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.