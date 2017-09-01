Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Fall Gardening Tips With Charlie Nardozzi

By & 30 minutes ago
  There's still plenty of gardening left to do as summer slips away and autumn arrives. Gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi stops by this
    There's still plenty of gardening left to do as summer slips away and autumn arrives. Gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi stops by this "Vermont Edition" to share fall gardening advice.
    Brzozowska / iStockphoto.com

As the temperatures are cooling and autumn is waiting to be ushered in, there's still a lot to be done in your garden and to your lawn.

That's why gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi is paying Vermont Edition a visit.

The Vermont Garden Journal host will provide help for gardens beset with tomato hornworms and squash bugs. And he'll also provide guidance on colorful fall perennials, deadheading to prevent self-sowing flowers, and planting and protecting fall veggies.

Post your fall gardening questions for Charlie Nardozzi here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Food & Drink
Environment

