'The Far Away Brothers': The Story Of Coming To America From El Salvador

With the news last week that the Trump administration is ending their protective status, more than 200,000 people from El Salvador currently living in the United States are facing deportation.

Some of those people have been calling the U.S. home for a decade, and the each have their own stories about why they were compelled to leave El Salvador and try to start a new life in America.

Journalist and author Lauren Markham told the story of two Salvadoran immigrants.

Markham followed twin brothers as they settled in the U.S. She tells their story in her book, The Far Away Brothers.

Markham will be speaking Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Phoenix Books in Burlington.