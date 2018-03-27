Far Beyond 'Just Say No': Drug Prevention In Schools Today

Live call-in discussion: As the state continues to battle the opioid abuse crisis, ways of fighting it have taken many different forms — including focusing on drug prevention strategies in our schools.

On this Vermont Edition, we look around the state to learn what's being done to deliver that anti-drug message to our kids and also look at the effectiveness of these efforts.

We'll hear from:

Jesse Brooks, regional prevention partnership coordinator at United Way of Addison County

Vermont State Police Sgt. Matt Daley

Maryann Morris, executive director of The Collaborative

Lori Augustyniak, coordinator of Prevention Works!VT

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.