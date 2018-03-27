Far Beyond 'Just Say No': Drug Prevention In Schools Today

Live call-in discussion: As the state continues to battle the opioid abuse crisis, ways of fighting it have taken many different forms — including focusing on drug prevention strategies in our schools.
On this Vermont Edition, we look around the state to learn what's being done to deliver that anti-drug message to our kids and also look at the effectiveness of these efforts.
We'll hear from:
- Jesse Brooks, regional prevention partnership coordinator at United Way of Addison County
- Vermont State Police Sgt. Matt Daley
- Maryann Morris, executive director of The Collaborative
- Lori Augustyniak, coordinator of Prevention Works!VT
Let us know what's being done in your community or post your thoughts below, or email your comments to vermontedition@vpr.net.
Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.