The Middlebury Actors Workshop is performing The Metromaniacs, a French farce, at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater from Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Earlier this week, two of the actors in the play — Andy Butterfield and Jory Raphael — stopped by VPR's studio to perform a couple of the scenes from the production and describe the play.

Listen above to two of the play's comical scenes.