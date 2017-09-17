Farewell To Don Williams And To Summer

Songs of early autumn, lots of interesting local performances, and a dedication to Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams, who died last week after a short illness.

This program will air on Sunday September 17th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The New McKrells will be performing at the Bennington Center For the Arts on Friday, September 22nd. House opens at 7:30 p.m. Performance begins at 8 p.m.

Louis Franco and the Missing Cats will be performing at the Calais Town Hall in Gospel Hollow on Saturday, September 23rd. The Brown Eyed Girls open the show at 7:30pm followed by Franco and his Missing Cats with special guest Joe Franco on drums.

The Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street in East Fairfield, is proud to usher in autumn on Saturday, September 23rd, with the return of Texas tango kings the Austin Piazzolla Quintet.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will be performing at the Lamp Club Light Shop in Burlington on Friday September 22nd at 7 p.m.

There will be a house concert in Lincoln on Sunday September 24th from 4-6 p.m. featuring local guitar legend Tim McKenzie, Jim McGinniss, LeRoy Preston, and more. For information and reservations, contact deedeluca@gmavt.net

T​he Michele Fay Band will perform original and Americana music ​at the Westfield First Congregational Church in Westfield VT on Thursday, September 21st at 7:00 p.m.

John Cleese will be appearing at the Flynn Center in Burlington on Thursday September 21st

Dave Keller will be performing at Brandon Music on Saturday September 23rd

Willa Mamet & Paul Miller will be performing at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday September 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc will be playing at Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY on Friday September 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

