Farewell To Junior Barber, And Hello To A Wintry Spring

Welcoming spring with a wide variety of live performances in the VPR listening area, and a sad farewell to Junior Barber, an amazing dobro player from northern New York who died earlier this week.

This program will air on Sunday March 19th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Granby songwriter Vic Tremblay will be playing at the Burke Mtn. Club in E. Burke on Saturday March 25th.

Mavis Staples will be performing at Mass MOCA in N. Adams, MA on Saturday March 25th at 8 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents Lui Collins, Max Cohen, and Donna Hébert together as ‘3 ravens’ in concert on Saturday, March 25th at the Nelson, NH Town Hall. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Jamie Masefield and Tom Cleary will be performing at the College St. Congregational Church in Burlington on Saturday March 25th at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7.

The Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at the Barre Opera House on Friday, March 24th at 8 p.m.

The Billy Wylder Band will play in Bennington on Saturday March 25th as part of the Basement Music Series.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday March 25th with live music by the Moving Violations and with Chris Ricciotti calling. Dancing begins at 8 p.m., all are welcome, and no partner is necessary.

On Tuesday March 21st at 7 p.m. at Crows Bakery and Opera House Café on Depot Street in Proctorsville, Claudine Langille, longtime singer and instrumentalist with Vermont band Gypsy Reel, will share some jigs and reels and stories from the Emerald Isle and beyond.