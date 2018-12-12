Related Program: 
VPR News

Farm Bill Compromise Expands Safety Net For Smaller Dairy Farms

By 50 minutes ago
  • Dairy cows eat at the Sweet Farm in Fletcher earlier this month.
    The latest version of the Farm Bill improves an insurance program aimed at helping smaller-sized dairy farms.
    Melody Bodette / VPR File

The U.S. House voted Wednesday afternoon to pass a compromise farm bill that boosts protections for smaller-sized dairy farms.

The bill, which revamps an existing dairy insurance program, had cleared the U.S. Senate Tuesday. It now goes to President Donald Trump.

Diane Bothfeld, director of administrative services and dairy policy with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, said the insurance program kicks in when the spread between the farm’s feed cost and the price they’re paid for milk gets beyond a certain point. The bill widens the spread to help smaller producers.

“And the ability to insure that higher margin is positive for smaller farms, who may have higher costs for supplies because they buy small amounts,” Bothfeld said. “They can’t buy things in bulk, because they don’t need that, so sometimes their costs are higher on smaller farms.”

The compromise bill also lowers the premiums farms will pay for the insurance program. Bothfeld says new rules will have to be written for the program and that producers will probably be able to enroll sometime this spring.

Dozens of Vermont dairy farms have gone out of business this year as farmers faced another year of declining milk prices. An insurance program in the previous farm bill failed to help.

Bothfeld said this compromise bill provides a premium refund to farmers who enrolled in the insurance program from 2014 to 2017.

The bill also removes hemp from a federal list of banned substances, removing a legal cloud over hemp growers in Vermont and around the country. Vermont saw a record number of hemp producers apply to grow the product this year.

“It will be very nice to have that off the list of scheduled drugs,” Bothfeld said. “And I think it will open up even further in Vermont. We've got a lot more people registering to grow hemp, and I think it will continue to grow, especially now that it’s not illegal.”

Tags: 
Food & Agriculture
Government & Politics
Farm Bill
Dairy Industry
Hemp
VPR News

Related Content

CBD Products A Prominent Piece Of Vermont's Expanding Hemp Industry

By Oct 9, 2018
A display case with CBD products at the Green State Gardener store in Burlington.
Jon Kalish / For VPR

As the harvest nears a close, 2018 is turning out to be a pivotal year for industrial hemp in Vermont. More people are growing it than ever before and millions of dollars are being invested in hemp farms and in the industrial labs needed to extract CBD from hemp.

Farm Bill's Expiration Leaves Vermont Ag Community To Wait And Worry

By & Nov 1, 2018
Vermont's dairy farms and co-ops are among the industries affected when Congress failed to reauthorize the federal Farm Bill in September. The programs and provisions in the bill could result in tens of thousands of dollars in income for dairy farmers.
Tom Remp / Billings Farm & Museum

The massive piece of federal legislation known as the Farm Bill covers everything from commodity price supports to federal food assistance, and when Congress failed to pass an updated version by Sept. 30, it left many agriculture-related programs in limbo. We're looking at the politics and substance of the failure, so far, to pass a Farm Bill.

Farmers Urged To Consider New Safety Net Program

By May 21, 2018
Auditor Doug Hoffer says it's hard to tell which Agriculture Agency programs are most effective at cutting phosphorus pollution from farms.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

A June 1 deadline is nearing for dairy farmers to sign up for a safety net insurance program that could help as milk prices remain low.