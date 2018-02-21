Farmer, Educator, And Friend: Remembering UVM Extension Economist Bob Parsons

When VPR needed to discuss the workings of the Vermont dairy industry — there was no better source than Bob Parsons, extension economist with the Department of Community Development and Applied Economics at the University of Vermont.

At the end of January, VPR wanted to have a conversation about why organic milk farmers in Vermont suddenly found themselves struggling with low prices for their milk, much like conventional dairy farmers in Vermont.

Bob graciously agreed to visit our VPR studios for the interview, and not long after that, VPR's John Dillon used his information for a follow up story. What we didn't know at the time was that Bob Parsons was suffering from cancer. Just a couple of weeks after speaking with us, he passed away.

One man who knew Bob Parsons well is Terry Bradshaw, a research assistant professor and director of UVM's Horticulture Research and Education Center.

Mitch Wertlieb spoke with Bradshaw about Parsons' life, legacy and passing.

You can listen to their conversation above.