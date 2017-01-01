A Farming Movement To Promote Environmental and Social Balance

There's an idealized image of agriculture that has animals, the environment, food and farmers themselves thriving in a balanced ecosystem.

On the next Vermont Edition, we'll talk with supporters of an idea called "regenerative agriculture" about what it would take to build that kind of agricultural model in Vermont. Our guests are Graham Unangst-Rufenacht, a lead organizer for Rural Vermont and co-owner of Robinson Hill Beef farm in Calais, and Michael Colby, co-founder of Regeneration Vermont, and the owner of Walden Maple Company.

Also in the program, Dorothy’s List, our feature about the books nominated for Vermont’s Dorothy Canfield Fisher children’s book award. VPR’s Amy Noyes takes us to Shelburne, where sixth graders from the Vermont Commons School are reading Shadows of Sherwood by Vermont author Kekla Magoon.

Broadcast live on Monday, January 2, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.