At This Fest, Your Twenty Dollars Pays For Parking And Helps A Cancer Patient

  • Last year's Do Good Fest welcomed over 5,000 spectators on the lawn at National Life headquarters in Montpelier. Again this year, the event is free and the $20 parking fee benefits Branches of Hope.
    National Life, courtesy

This Saturday, the National Life building in Montpelier is opening up its "back lawn" and inviting a few friends over. It's the 4th Annual Do Good Fest, underwritten by the financial services company and boasting a musical line-up of national and local performers.

VPR recently spoke to Ross Sneyd, National Life's director of corporate communication and the co-director of the Do Good Fest.

Sneyd said the musical event, which, last year entertained over 5,000 people on its natural amphitheater lawn at the Montpelier headquarters, is in line with National Life's mission, "Do good. Be good. Make good."

While the event itself is free, Sneyd said the $20-per car parking fee will directly benefit the Branches Of Hope organization at Central Vermont Medical Center. The non-profit offers funds to those with cancer, their caregivers and families, to help make ends meet as they battle the disease.

The event offers a slate of local and nationally known musical acts, family activities, food trucks and a fireworks show capping off the night, Sneyd said.

Twice as many food trucks will be onsite and new this year, a shuttle will run a continuous loop from the Montpelier High School to the festival grounds.  

Sneyd said a large tent will be set up at the top of the hill with a "nonprofit village," with 30 organizations showcasing the work being done by charitable groups across the region.

The Do Good Fest is Saturday, July 15. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.,  featuring performances by Vermont musician Kat Wright, Burlington-based band Dwight and Nicole and New England band The Adam Ezra Group. Guster headlines the show with a fireworks display to end the night.

