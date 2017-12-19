Fire Safety During Vermont Winters

Live call-in discussion: Is there a more heart-wrenching scene than the image of an old Vermont barn or house engulfed in flames on a cold winter's night, with firefighters battling the blaze?

There are a number of precautions you can take to avoid tragic fires of this sort.

Vermont Edition talks with Prescott Nadeau, senior firefighter for the Williston Fire Department, and Erik Haversang, Fire Chief at St. Michael's College Fire and Rescue, about winter fire safety and the challenges fire departments face in the winter months.

Post your questions or comments about winter fire safety here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.