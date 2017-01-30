Firm Offers Free Legal Advice To Vermonters Impacted By Trump's Immigration Order

A nonprofit law firm in Burlington is offering free legal advice to people from the “countries of concern” listed in the executive order President Donald Trump signed late Friday.

Jared Carter is the director of the Vermont Community Law Center. He says it’s unclear how the order will affect Vermonters from Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia or the other countries listed.

But Carter says the ability of refugees and immigrants to leave and then reenter the United States could be in jeopardy.

“On some level, my advice to a refugee from Somalia or a permanent resident from Sudan living in Vermont or the Burlington community would be: Don’t get on that plane, and here’s why.”

Individuals seeking legal advice should contact the Vermont Community Law Center at (207) 319-6050 or via email at jaredkcarter@gmail.com.