Firm Offers Free Legal Advice To Vermonters Impacted By Trump's Immigration Order

A nonprofit law firm in Burlington is offering free legal advice to people from the “countries of concern” listed in the executive order President Donald Trump signed late Friday.

Jared Carter is the director of the Vermont Community Law Center. He says it’s unclear how the order will affect Vermonters from Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia or the other countries listed.

But Carter says the ability of refugees and immigrants to leave and then reenter the United States could be in jeopardy.

“On some level, my advice to a refugee from Somalia or a permanent resident from Sudan living in Vermont or the Burlington community would be: Don’t get on that plane, and here’s why.”

Individuals seeking legal advice should contact the Vermont Community Law Center at (207) 319-6050 or via email at jaredkcarter@gmail.com

Trump's Executive Orders Create Uncertainty For Immigrants In Vermont

By Jan 25, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As questions swirl about the fate of immigration policy in the United States, Attorney General TJ Donovan is launching a task force to explore whether Vermont can blunt the impact of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

Scott, Weinberger React To Trump's Executive Orders On Immigration

By VPR Staff Jan 27, 2017

Vermont officials are responding to two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump this week on immigration, including the withholding of federal funding for cities and towns designated as sanctuary cities. 

Leahy Denounces Trump's Consideration Of Torture, CIA 'Black Sites'

By Jan 26, 2017
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Sen. Patrick Leahy strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s plan to reconsider the government’s ban on torture and on “black sites,” secret detention facilities operated by the Central Intelligence Agency for the purpose of detaining, interrogating and sometimes torturing terror suspects.

At The Women's March On Washington, A New Generation Of Vermont Activists

By Jan 22, 2017
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

An estimated half a million people gathered in the nation's capital this weekend for the Women’s March on Washington. Among them were Vermonters who traveled for hours, and slept in vehicles and on floors, to add their voices to the crowd. 