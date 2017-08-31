Related Program: 
Fish And Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter On The State Of The State's Wild Population

  • A moose enjoys a rainy day in Woodbury, Vermont. We're talking about the state of the state's wildlife.
From fish to snakes to bears, wildlife in Vermont face some big challenges. The bear population is growing, and that's raising concern in some residential areas. The number of deer is on the rise, but the state's moose herd is struggling. And some species are being affected by climate change.

We're talking with Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter about these issues and others.

Broadcast live on Friday, September 1 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Little Brown Bats, Once Common, Still Struggling After 10 Years Of Disease

By & Jul 21, 2017
The gloved hand of a biologist holds a little brown bat in Vermont.
Jane Lindholm / VPR File

Stand outside at night and you might glimpse the swift, darting profile of a bat flying overhead. That sight wasn't rare in the past, but bats in this region have had it rough for years due to white-nose syndrome, and biologists are still working to understand and protect these tiny flying mammals.

How To Avoid Interactions With Bears

By May 22, 2017
Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Courtesy

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is warning people to mitigate the possibility of having a bad encounter with a bear. The department is already gearing up for what they expect to be record human-bear interactions this year.

Wild Goose Chase: Volunteers Help Officials Keep Tabs On Vermont's Canada Geese

By Jul 17, 2017
Wildlife biologist David Sausville of Vermont Fish and Wildlife holds a Canada goose before it gets inspected and banded. Every summer the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife asks the public to help round up resident Canada geese.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

Have you ever caught a wild goose? Well, every year Vermont Fish and Wildlife invites the public to do just that, helping them corral wild Canada geese in order to record and band the birds.