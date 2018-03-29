Related Program: 
The Fix Is In: Repair Cafe Works To Keep Stuff Out Of Landfills

    Handy with the lot of these? Then you're in high demand for the "Repair Cafe" scheduled for April 28 in Hardwick.
If you fancy yourself a Mr. or Ms. Fix-It, or maybe you're more of a "Need a Ms. Fix-It" kind of person, we've got a matchmaking event for you! The Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District, the Onion River Exchange and the Center for an Agricultural Economy are working together to host a Repair Cafe in Hardwick at the end of April.

People who have something in need of fixing will find others willing to share their repair expertise. It's a match made in heaven!

Eric Bachman, secretary of the board of the Onion River Exchange, joined Vermont Edition to explain how to become a Repair Cafe fix-pert and explained what items can be brought to the event.

Those interested in becoming a fix-pert can email repaircafevt@gmail.com

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

