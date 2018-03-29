The Fix Is In: Repair Cafe Works To Keep Stuff Out Of Landfills

If you fancy yourself a Mr. or Ms. Fix-It, or maybe you're more of a "Need a Ms. Fix-It" kind of person, we've got a matchmaking event for you! The Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District, the Onion River Exchange and the Center for an Agricultural Economy are working together to host a Repair Cafe in Hardwick at the end of April.

People who have something in need of fixing will find others willing to share their repair expertise. It's a match made in heaven!

Eric Bachman, secretary of the board of the Onion River Exchange, joined Vermont Edition to explain how to become a Repair Cafe fix-pert and explained what items can be brought to the event.

Those interested in becoming a fix-pert can email repaircafevt@gmail.com

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.