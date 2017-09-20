Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Flood Insurance: Hard Realities And An Uncertain Outlook

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Turnpike Road in Norwich was damaged during flash flooding this past summer. VPR's Howard Weiss-Tisman spoke to
    Turnpike Road in Norwich was damaged during flash flooding this past summer. VPR's Howard Weiss-Tisman spoke to "Vermont Edition" about his recent stories looking at flood insurance.
    Rebecca Sananes / VPR

Flooding is a serious business, and VPR's Howard Weiss-Tisman has been looking at the vital topic of flood insurance — which may not even continue to exist in its current form, with change occurring both in the climate and in Washington. He joins this Vermont Edition to talk about his reporting.

Find Howard's stories on flood insurance here:

Listen above to the interview with Howard, broadcast live on Vermont Edition on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

As Floods Get More Intense, Insurance Is Needed More Than Ever. Will There Be Anyone Selling It?

By Sep 14, 2017
A Norwich home on Turnpike Road is inaccessible by road after its bridge and culvert were destroyed.
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

Even before Tropical Storm Harvey and Hurricane Irma hit, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) was in trouble — to the tune of $25 billion. And the program is set to expire at the end of the month if Congress doesn't act.

What Does Flood Insurance Mean In Vermont?

By & Sep 14, 2017
VPR/Melody Bodette

When the topic of insurance comes up, most people probably think about fender benders or trips to the emergency room before they think of flooding. But as scientists predict increasingly severe weather events in coming years, Vermonters will likely need to become better acquainted with it.

Flood Risk For Vermonters Is More Than What's On FEMA's Flood Maps

By Sep 14, 2017
Karin Hardy points to land along Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica where her house stood before Tropical Storm Irene swept it away. Hardy's former house was not in the FEMA flood zone and she did not have flood insurance.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Karin Hardy says she never thought much about flood insurance before Tropical Storm Irene, but she learned a pretty tough lesson the Monday after the storm in 2011.