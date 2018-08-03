Flowers, Veggies & Battling Bugs: The Good (And Bad) Of Summer Gardening

Live call-in discussion: What a wonderful time to be a gardener: summer, when all that prep work and planting from earlier in the year turns into ripe veggies and flowers. But it might also be the time of year when you need the most advice from a gardening expert.

Horticulturist Charlie Nardozzi, host of VPR's Vermont Garden Journal, joins Vermont Edition to guide you to harvesting early to avoid vegetable glut, to advise you on watering efficiently and to offer tips on battling bugs like tomato hornworm and cucumber beetles.

Post your gardening questions for Charlie Nardozzi below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.