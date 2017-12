No one is happy when the Vermont Department of Health sends out a press release that opens with: "we may be in for a rough flu season."

On top of that, some health officials are concerned about the effectiveness of this season's vaccine against the dominant strain of flu we're expected to encounter.

But Patsy Kelso is Vermont's State Epidemiologist for Infective Disease, and she says it's still the right choice to get that shot.

