Flying Under The Radar: Vermont's Aerospace Industry

By & 1 hour ago
  • Vermont's combined aerospace manufacturing and civil aviation industry accounts for $2 billion a year in economic output.
    Serts / iStock

Live call-in discussion: It's out there, quietly accounting for $2 billion in economic output each year. It's Vermont's aerospace industry, creating 9,500 jobs in commercial aviation and around 3,600 manufacturing positions. Vermont Edition takes a closer look at this stealth industry.

We talk to Chris Carrigan, vice president of business development for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, about the businesses in Vermont that are part of this industry and the ties they have to aerospace manufacturing in Montreal.

Plus, we'll hear from Brian Dubie, who works in business development for Liquid Measurement Systems in Georgia, Vermont, about the aerospace products being manufactured in the state.

Post your questions or comments about Vermont's aerospace industry below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

