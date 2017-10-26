Related Program: 
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

Flynn Center Collaborates With Chicago Children's Theater On A New Show For Young People With Autism

By 25 minutes ago
  • (From left) Jacqui Russell from Chicago Children's Theater collaborated with Kat Redniss from Flynn Center's education team and CCT's set designer, Will Bishop on a new Vermont-centric performance piece for kids with autism.
    (From left) Jacqui Russell from Chicago Children's Theater collaborated with Kat Redniss from Flynn Center's education team and CCT's set designer, Will Bishop on a new Vermont-centric performance piece for kids with autism.
    Kat Redniss, Flynn Center For The Performing Arts

This week, each corner inside the Amy E. Tarrant Gallery next to Burlington's Flynn Center for the Performing Arts has simple props, like tiny chairs draped with child-sized, flannel button-up shirts, cozy blankets and soft animal puppets. For the past week, this space has served as an incubator for a work-in-progress for a very specific theater audience.

Jacqui Russell is the co-founder and artistic director of the Chicago Children’s Theatre and the catalyst behind something called, The Red Kite Project. For the past eight years, The Red Kite Project has created performances, classes and camps specifically designed for young people on the autism spectrum in the Chicago area and in parts of Canada.

This week, that collaboration traveled to Vermont when Russell, along with Will Bishop, production manager and designer at CCT, teamed up with the Flynn Center's Student Matinee Coordinator, Kat Redniss.

The small group recruited local actors, designers and musicians to create, Red Kite – Green Mountain, a sensory-friendly performance for young Vermonters on the autism spectrum.

Thursday evening, local designer Maggie Standley from Wingspan Studio, performers Ellen O'Brien, Noelle Argonza, Owen Leavey, Jenny Norris and musician Josh Glass will workshop the piece with a live, hand-picked audience of young Vermonters.

Already no stranger to creating sensory-friendly, positive and inclusive theater experiences, Redniss said this collaboration allows the Flynn to commit even further to making its space and performances available to everyone.

Look for a formal premiere next fall of Red Kite - Green Mountain and learn more about the Flynn's accessibility here and send questions about Red Kite - Green Mountain to kredniss@flynncenter.org or mbell@flynncenter.org.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Chicago Children's Theater
Flynn Center For The Performing Arts
autism

Related Content

'Mill Girls' Stages Story Of Industrialization, Workers' Rights In New England Textile Mills

By & 4 hours ago
The cast of "Mill Girls" at the Champlain Mill in Winooski. There will be free performances of the show at Saint Michael's College in November.
Jerry Swope / Saint Michael's College

A new play premiering at Saint Michael's College tells the story of the women who worked the textile mills in Winooski and across New England in the mid-1800s. But it's also a story about America's shift from small towns to big cities, how women were treated and compensated in the country's earliest factories, the fight for workers' rights and the mills' connections to slavery before the Civil War.

Cece Bell In Vermont To Accept Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award

By Jun 16, 2016
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Author and illustrator Cece Bell was in Montpelier Wednesday night. The author of the graphic memoir El Deafo was in Vermont to accept this year’s Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award.

Vermont Reads: 'Brown Girl Dreaming'

By Oct 20, 2017
Toshi Widoff-Woodson

It's been called a memoir in verse, a collection of vignettes about time, place, family and race. The book Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson defies convention and can be read in any number of ways, as it will be for this year's Vermont Reads, a statewide reading project presented by the Vermont Humanities Council. 

Dorothy's List: 'The Art of Secrets'

By Mar 7, 2016
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

When this group of students from Burlington's Hunt and Edmunds Middle Schools got together to discuss The Art of Secrets, some of them were meeting for the first time. So Edmunds librarian Carole Renca started them out with a matching game to allow the students to mingle. Some students had cards with the names of characters from The Art of Secrets, and others had cards with descriptions of the character.