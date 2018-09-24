Focus On What You Do Best: VPR President Discusses Future of Public Radio In Vermont

Live call-in discussion: VPR's new president and CEO Scott Finn has been traveling to each of Vermont's fourteen counties to hear what Vermonters what from their public radio station. On the next Vermont Edition, we take the conversation from the 'Tell Me More Tour' on the air.

We'll talk with Finn about what kind of news, music and innovation Vermonters say they want from their public radio station. And we'll ask about his strategy for VPR amid accelerating changes in news and media.

Share your questions or comments for VPR's new president below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.