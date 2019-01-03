Following Rep. Peter Welch's Return To Washington And A New Congress

Congressman Peter Welch was sworn in for his seventh term in Congress on Thursday. Welch returns to Washington amid a government in shutdown, a House of Representatives now controlled by his party, the Democrats, and a vote for a new Speaker of the House.

Welch is also returning to D.C. followed by VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors as part of an upcoming Brave Little State.

Elder-Connors spoke with Vermont Edition on the morning of the Congressman's swearing-in to explain why he's following Welch around Washington and ways listeners can submit their questions to the Congressman.

