Food's Changing Role In Tourism And What It Means For The State

By & ago
  • We're talking about food tourism in Vermont: how it's changing and what it means for the state.
Live call-in discussion: Vermont's farms and food-and-drink producers are pitching themselves to tourists - not just as the source of what's on the table, but as destinations in their own right. We're talking about food tourism, how it fits into the state's economy, and whom it benefits.

Lisa Chase is director of the Vermont Tourism Research Center at UVM and a natural resources specialist at UVM Extension.

Helen Labun is executive director of the Vermont Fresh Network, which - among other projects - leads “Dig in Vermont” a group of nonprofit organizations that collaborate on agricultural and culinary tourism.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

