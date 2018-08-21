Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Forced Mergers, Shrinking Enrollment: New Ed Secretary Dan French Has A Full Plate

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Dan French has worked in Vermont schools for more than 20 years. He took over the job of Secretary of Education on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
    Vermont Agency of Education, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: Dan French took over the job of Vermont's Secretary of Education just last week, but he's no stranger to the state's schools: he's taught in the Northeast Kingdom and worked as a superintendent in Southern Vermont for nearly a decade.

We're talking with the state's new education secretary about merging districts, shrinking enrollment and his vision for Vermont’s schools. 

Share your questions for Sec. French below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

