Forced Mergers, Shrinking Enrollment: New Ed Secretary Dan French Has A Full Plate

Live call-in discussion: Dan French took over the job of Vermont's Secretary of Education just last week, but he's no stranger to the state's schools: he's taught in the Northeast Kingdom and worked as a superintendent in Southern Vermont for nearly a decade.

We're talking with the state's new education secretary about merging districts, shrinking enrollment and his vision for Vermont’s schools.

Share your questions for Sec. French below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.