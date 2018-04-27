Former Democratic Gov. Philip Hoff Dies At 93

Former Vermont Gov. Philip Hoff has died at age 93.

News of Hoff's death was announced Friday morning in the Vermont House of Representatives by Burlington Rep. Johannah Donovan.

Hoff was first elected governor in 1962, becoming the first Democratic governor since the 1850s. A charismatic politician in the style of John F. Kennedy, Hoff’s election signaled a sea change in Vermont politics where Republicans dominated political life.

A liberal, Hoff split with then-President Lyndon Johnson over the Vietnam War, and later campaigned around the country for Robert Kennedy's presidential campaign.

Hoff returned to politics in the 1980s, serving three terms in the Vermont Senate.

Details of funeral arrangements have not been made public.

This post will be updated.