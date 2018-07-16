Related Program: 
François Clemmons On His 'Mister Rogers' Role, His Career And Identity

  • We're talking to François Clemmons about his barrier-breaking role on
    We're talking to François Clemmons about his barrier-breaking role on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and the rest of his career.
    Vincent A. Jones

Live call-in discussion: If you've seen the new documentary about Mr. Rogers you'll recognize François Clemmons for his memorable role as Officer Clemmons on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood - making him one of the first African-American actors with a recurring role on kids' TV. We're talking to him about his life and work, including a prolific singing career and the last few decades he's spent in Middlebury, Vermont.

François Clemmons is a singer, actor and author who lives in Middlebury. He is featured in the new documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?

More about the new film:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

