A Freed Slave's Journey From South Carolina To Vermont

  • Samel Williams and grandson Walter G. McClain, who donated this photo to the Lowcountry Digital History Initiative.
    The McClain Family

Samuel Williams was just a boy when he was liberated from slavery in South Carolina. He eventually made his way to Springfield, Vermont, where he raised a family and wrote a pseudonymous memoir, giving voice to his early life in slavery and the struggles of starting over. 

Susanna Ashton, Chair of the English Department at Clemson University in South Carolina, specializes in American slave narratives and has a new exhibit online looking into Williams' work and the unique perspective his memoir gives.

Audio will be posted. Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

