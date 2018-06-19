A Freed Slave's Journey From South Carolina To Vermont

Samuel Williams was just a boy when he was liberated from slavery in South Carolina. He eventually made his way to Springfield, Vermont, where he raised a family and wrote a pseudonymous memoir, giving voice to his early life in slavery and the struggles of starting over.

Susanna Ashton, Chair of the English Department at Clemson University in South Carolina, specializes in American slave narratives and has a new exhibit online looking into Williams' work and the unique perspective his memoir gives.

