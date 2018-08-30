Join VPR in putting the fun in fundraising at our first-ever Friday Night Jazz Pledge Party on Friday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday Night Jazz’s Ray Vega will perform live at VPR with his Latin Jazz Sextet, with host Jane Lindholm and a live audience. This special broadcast is part of our September membership drive to raise money for your public radio station.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. and we go live at 7. Tickets are free but space is limited. If you’d like to be in the room, too, reserve your tickets here! Hope to see you there!

Can’t make it? Throw your own party at home and listen Friday at 7 p.m.!

| RESERVE TICKETS |

FAQ

Time: 6:30 - 9 p.m. (live broadcast starts at 7 p.m.)

Location: VPR’s Stetson Studio One, 365 Troy Ave., Colchester VT 05446

Agenda

6:00 p.m. - Doors open

6:45 - Opening remarks

7:00 p.m. - Live broadcast begins

8:45 p.m. (approximately) - Live broadcast concludes

8:50 p.m. - Closing remarks

9:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

The event is free to attend, but it’s a membership drive special program, and there will be short fundraising breaks throughout the show. There will be an opportunity for you to make a contribution to VPR on-site, if you’re so inclined - or you can pitch in what you can at anytime!

What are my food and drink options?

Food and drink (beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages) will be available for purchase.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Do I have to bring my ID to the event?

ID will be required if you want to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Is there a dress code?

Wear you dancing shoes!

Will this event be broadcast?

Yes - the live broadcast starts at 7:00 p.m.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.