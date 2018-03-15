Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Friday At Noon: Gov. Scott On Gun Bills, Budgets And School Spending

By & 5 minutes ago
  • Governor Phil Scott joins Vermont Edition to talk about his priorities and take your questions.
    Governor Phil Scott joins Vermont Edition to talk about his priorities and take your questions.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Live call-in discussion: In his second year in office, Gov. Phil Scott has called for limited spending and shared his change of heart on gun control laws. We're talking with the Governor about the surprises and changing priorities in Montpelier in 2018, and what he wants to accomplish in the rest of the legislative session.

Gov. Scott joins Vermont Edition to discuss several gun bills working their way through the legislature, his renewed calls to trim school budgets, the proposal for a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave.

Ask your questions—or share your comments—for the Governor below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, March 16, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Phil Scott
Guns
Education
Minimum Wage
Paid Family Leave
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

After Scott Calls For School Budget Cuts, Lawmakers Pitch Alternative

By Mar 12, 2018
The House chamber of the Vermont Legislature
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

The Republican governor says the school budgets approved at town meetings last week are too high, and he wants the Legislature to intervene, by requiring districts to reduce spending. But a group of lawmakers say they have a better plan.

In Less Than A Week, Scott And Lawmakers Put Gun Control Bills On Fast Track

By Feb 22, 2018
Jordan Verasamy, 14, of Essex, joined students from across Vermont at a press conference in Montpelier Thursday to call on lawmakers to pass legislation that would require background checks for private gun sales.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus

For decades gun control has been the third rail of Vermont politics — but almost overnight that appears to have changed — and recent events in Vermont and beyond have put gun legislation on a fast track in Montpelier.

Scott Pitches Plan To Avoid $30 Million Tax Hike On Vermonters

By Feb 2, 2018
Commissioner of Taxes Kaj Samsom, Secretary of Administration Susanne Young and Commissioner of Finance Adam Greshin, from left, walk reporters through a proposed tax overhaul that they say will avoid a $30 million tax hike on Vermonters this year.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The administration of Gov. Phil Scott unveiled a proposed income tax overhaul Friday that it says will protect middle-class Vermonters from an otherwise significant tax hike in 2018.